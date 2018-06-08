David: Summer storms into next week

A typical June pattern is developing heading into next week. There will be a daily chance for a few showers and storms. It's hard to pick out at this time which day might have more storms. Highs will be around 90 with a 40% chance for a storm each day.

The tropics remain quiet and as of now tropical development is not expected over the next five days.

For updates on the go, download the FOX 8 Weather App or call our Delta World Tire Weather Phone at 504-500-2888.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.