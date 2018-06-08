FOX 8 EXTENDED: One-on-one with Mayor LaToya Cantrell

FOX 8’s Sabrina Wilson sits down with New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell to discuss the police, the Sewerage and Water Board, her legal tangle with the state attorney general and other critical issues as the mayor’s groundbreaking term of office gets underway.
Interview date: May 22, 2018. Videography by Tammie Mills and Lance Washington.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.
