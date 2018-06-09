5-year-old boy and two adults injured in New Orleans East shooting

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a triple shooting in New Orleans East early Saturday morning.

Police say the shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. in the 4700 block of Lynhuber Street.

According to the victims, they were sitting on the porch of the home when an unknown suspect walked up and opened fire on them.

A 27-year-old man was struck and taken to a local hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Another victim who is identified as a 55-year-old man suffered a graze wound in the shooting but was able to transport his 5-year-old son, who was shot in the hand, to a local hospital.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.