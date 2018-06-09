NOPD: Man found shot to death inside burning vehicle

The New Orleans Police Department says a man was found shot to death inside of a burning vehicle Saturday morning in the St. Roch neighborhood.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 3200 block of Deers Street around 5:30 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a vehicle engulfed in flames. Police immediately notified the New Orleans Fire Department. Once firefighters extinguished the fire, the body of a male was found inside the vehicle.

Investigators are working to collect evidence so that they may determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending family notification and the completion of an autopsy. Once an autopsy is completed, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name along with the official cause of death.

If anyone has any information about this homicide, they are asked to contact Homicide Detective Michael Poluikis at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

