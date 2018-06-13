Programming changes due to World Cup, U.S. Open - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Source: FIFA Source: FIFA
(WVUE) -

FOX airing the 2018 World Cup has prompted some programming changes on FOX 8. There will be no 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. newscasts on Thursday or Friday.

Thursday (6/14)

Jeopardy II (9a show) airs at 330a Thursday night into Friday morning

Millionaire airs at 4a Thursday night into Friday morning

Judge Judy airs at 3a Thursday night into Friday morning

Jeopardy (6p show) airs at 1035p Thursday.

Friday (6/15)

Jeopardy II (9a show) airs at 130a Friday night

Millionaire airs at 4a (Friday night/Saturday morning)

Judge Judy airs at 130a & 2a on Sunday night/Monday morning

Rachael Ray airs at 2a Friday night

Harry airs at 11p and 3a (Friday night)

Jeopardy (6p show) airs at 1035p Friday

FOX Sports to broadcast 38 Matches on FOX, setting a record for most matches on broadcast television

2018 FIFA WORLD CUP™

FOX Sports is pleased to announce the schedule for the 2018 FIFA World Cup™ from Russia. Coverage will include Thirty Eight (38) total LIVE matches from locations across Russia:

• Twenty Six (26) Group Stage matches 

• Six (6) Round of 16 Matches

• Two (2) Quarterfinal matches 

• Two (2) Semifinal match 

• Third Place Match

• The World Cup Final 

* SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE*

2018 FIFA WORLD CUP™ SCHEDULE

Thursday, June 14, 2018

World Cup Live

10:00am-11:00am ET / 7:00am-8:00am PT

Russia vs. Saudi Arabia

11:00am – 1:00pm ET/8:00am-10:00am PT

World Cup Today

1:00pm-1:30pm ET / 10:00am-10:30am PT

World Cup Tonight

12:00am-1:00am in ALL TIME ZONES

Friday, June 15, 2018

World Cup Today

10:00am-11:00am ET / 7:00am-8:00am PT

Morocco vs. Iran

11:00am – 1:00pm ET/8:00am-10:00am PT

World Cup Today

1:00pm-2:00pm ET / 10:00am-11:00am PT

Portugal vs. Spain

2:00pm – 4:00pm ET/11:00am-1:00pm PT

World Cup Today

4:00pm-4:30pm ET / 1:00pm-1:30pm PT

World Cup Tonight

12:00am-1:00am in ALL TIME ZONES

Saturday, June 16, 2018

World Cup Today

8:00am-9:00am ET / 5:00am-6:00am PT

Argentina vs. Iceland

9:00am – 11:00am ET/6:00am-8:00am PT

World Cup Tonight

12:00am-1:00am in ALL TIME ZONES

Sunday, June 17, 2018

World Cup Live

7:00am-8:00am ET / 4:00am-5:00am PT

Costa Rica vs. Serbia

8:00am – 10:00am ET/5:00am-7:00am PT

World Cup Tonight

12:00am-1:00am in ALL TIME ZONES

Monday, June 18, 2018

World Cup Tonight

12:00am-1:00am in ALL TIME ZONES

Tuesday, June 19, 2018

World Cup Today

10:00am-11:00am ET / 7:00am-8:00am PT

Poland vs. Senegal

11:00am – 1:00pm ET/8:00am-10:00am PT

World Cup Today

1:00pm-2:00pm ET / 10:00am-11:00am PT

Russia vs. Egypt

2:00pm – 4:00pm ET/11:00am-1:00pm PT

World Cup Tonight

12:00am-1:00am in ALL TIME ZONES

Wednesday, June 20, 2018

World Cup Today

10:00am-11:00am ET / 7:00am-8:00am PT

Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia

11:00am – 1:00pm ET/8:00am-10:00am PT

World Cup Today

1:00pm-2:00pm ET / 10:00am-11:00am PT

Iran vs. Spain

2:00pm – 4:00pm ET/11:00am-1:00pm PT

World Cup Tonight

12:00am-1:00am in ALL TIME ZONES

Thursday, June 21, 2018

World Cup Today

10:00am-11:00am ET / 7:00am-8:00am PT

France vs. Peru

11:00am – 1:00pm ET/8:00am-10:00am PT

World Cup Today

1:00pm-2:00pm ET / 10:00am-11:00am PT

Argentina vs. Croatia

2:00pm – 4:00pm ET/11:00am-1:00pm PT

World Cup Tonight

12:00am-1:00am in ALL TIME ZONES

Friday, June 22, 2018

World Cup Today

10:00am-11:00am ET / 7:00am-8:00am PT

Nigeria vs. Iceland

11:00am – 1:00pm ET/8:00am-10:00am PT

World Cup Today

1:00pm-2:00pm ET / 10:00am-11:00am PT

Serbia vs. Switzerland

2:00pm – 4:00pm ET/11:00am-1:00pm PT

World Cup Tonight

12:00am-1:00am in ALL TIME ZONES

Saturday, June 23, 2018

World Cup Live

7:00am-8:00am ET / 4:00am-5:00am PT

Belgium vs. Tunisia

8:00am – 10:00am ET/5:00am-7:00am PT

World Cup Today

10:00am-11:00am ET / 7:00am-8:00am PT

Korea Republic vs. Mexico

11:00am – 1:00pm ET/8:00am-10:00am PT

World Cup Today

1:00pm-2:00pm ET / 10:00am-11:00am PT

Germany vs. Sweden

2:00pm – 4:00pm ET/11:00am-1:00pm PT

World Cup Today

4:00pm-4:15pm ET / 1:00pm-1:15pm PT

World Cup Tonight

12:00am-1:00am in ALL TIME ZONES

Sunday, June 24, 2018

World Cup Today

10:00am-11:00am ET / 7:00am-8:00am PT

Japan vs. Senegal

11:00am – 1:00pm ET/8:00am-10:00am PT

World Cup Today

1:00pm-2:00pm ET / 10:00am-11:00am PT

Poland vs. Colombia

2:00pm – 4:00pm ET/11:00am-1:00pm PT

World Cup Today

4:00pm-4:30pm ET / 1:00pm-1:30pm PT

World Cup Tonight

12:00am-1:00am in ALL TIME ZONES

Monday, June 25, 2018

World Cup Live

9:00am-10:00am ET / 6:00am-7:00am PT

Uruguay vs. Russia

10:00am – 12:00pm ET/7:00am-9:00am PT

LOCAL PROGRAMMING

12:00pm-1:00pm ET/9:00am-10:00am PT

World Cup Today

1:00pm-2:00pm ET / 10:00am-11:00am PT

Iran vs. Portugal

2:00pm – 4:00pm ET/11:00am-1:00pm PT

World Cup Tonight

12:00am-1:00am in ALL TIME ZONES

Tuesday, June 26, 2018

World Cup Live

9:00am-10:00am ET / 6:00am-7:00am PT

Denmark vs. France

10:00am – 12:00pm ET/7:00am-9:00am PT

LOCAL PROGRAMMING

12:00pm-1:00pm ET/9:00am-10:00am PT

World Cup Today

1:00pm-2:00pm ET / 10:00am-11:00am PT

Nigeria vs. Argentina

2:00pm – 4:00pm ET/11:00am-1:00pm PT

World Cup Tonight

12:00am-1:00am in ALL TIME ZONES

Wednesday, June 27, 2018

World Cup Live

9:00am-10:00am ET / 6:00am-7:00am PT

Mexico vs. Sweden

10:00am – 12:00pm ET/7:00am-9:00am PT

LOCAL PROGRAMMING

12:00pm-1:00pm ET/9:00am-10:00am PT

World Cup Today

1:00pm-2:00pm ET / 10:00am-11:00am PT

Serbia vs. Brazil

2:00pm – 4:00pm ET/11:00am-1:00pm PT

World Cup Tonight

12:00am-1:00am in ALL TIME ZONES

Thursday, June 28, 2018

World Cup Live

9:00am-10:00am ET / 6:00am-7:00am PT

Senegal vs. Colombia

10:00am – 12:00pm ET/7:00am-9:00am PT

LOCAL PROGRAMMING

12:00pm-1:00pm ET/9:00am-10:00am PT

World Cup Today

1:00pm-2:00pm ET / 10:00am-11:00am PT

England vs. Belgium

2:00pm – 4:00pm ET/11:00am-1:00pm PT

World Cup Tonight

12:00am-1:00am in ALL TIME ZONES

Saturday, June 30, 2018

World Cup Live

9:00am-10:00am ET / 6:00am-7:00am PT

Men's World Cup Game – Round of 16

10:00am – 12:00pm ET/7:00am-9:00am PT

World Cup Today

12:00pm-2:00pm ET / 9:00am-11:00am PT

Men's World Cup Game – Round of 16

2:00pm – 4:00pm ET/11:00am-1:00pm PT

World Cup Today

4:00pm-4:30pm ET / 1:00pm-1:30pm PT

World Cup Tonight

12:00am-1:00am in ALL TIME ZONES

Sunday, July 1, 2018

World Cup Live

9:00am-10:00am ET / 6:00am-7:00am PT

Men's World Cup Game – Round of 16

10:00am – 12:00pm ET/7:00am-9:00am PT

World Cup Today

12:00pm-2:00pm ET / 9:00am-11:00am PT

Men's World Cup Game – Round of 16

2:00pm – 4:00pm ET/11:00am-1:00pm PT

World Cup Today

4:00pm-4:30pm ET / 1:00pm-1:30pm PT

World Cup Tonight

12:00am-1:00am in ALL TIME ZONES

Monday, July 2, 2018

World Cup Today

1:00pm-2:00pm ET / 10:00am-11:00am PT

Men's World Cup Game – Round of 16

2:00pm – 4:00pm ET/11:00am-1:00pm PT

World Cup Tonight

12:00am-1:00am in ALL TIME ZONES

Tuesday, July 3, 2018

World Cup Today

1:00pm-2:00pm ET / 10:00am-11:00am PT

Men's World Cup Game – Round of 16

2:00pm – 4:00pm ET/11:00am-1:00pm PT

World Cup Tonight

12:00am-1:00am in ALL TIME ZONES

Friday, July 6, 2018

World Cup Tonight

12:00am-1:00am in ALL TIME ZONES

Saturday, July 7, 2018

World Cup Live

9:00am-10:00am ET / 6:00am-7:00am PT

Men's World Cup Game – Quarter Finals

10:00am – 12:00pm ET/7:00am-9:00am PT

World Cup Today

12:00pm-2:00pm ET / 9:00am-11:00am PT

Men's World Cup Game – Quarter Finals

2:00pm – 4:00pm ET/11:00am-1:00pm PT

World Cup Today

4:00pm-4:30pm ET / 1:00pm-1:30pm PT

World Cup Tonight

12:00am-1:00am in ALL TIME ZONES

Tuesday, July 10, 2018

World Cup Live

1:00pm-2:00pm ET / 10:00am-11:00am PT

Men's World Cup Game – Semi Finals

2:00pm – 4:00pm ET/11:00am-1:00pm PT

World Cup Tonight

12:00am-1:00am in ALL TIME ZONES

Wednesday, July 11, 2018

World Cup Live

1:00pm-2:00pm ET / 10:00am-11:00am PT

Men's World Cup Game – Semi Finals

2:00pm – 4:00pm ET/11:00am-1:00pm PT

World Cup Tonight

12:00am-1:00am in ALL TIME ZONES

Saturday, July 14, 2018

World Cup Live

9:00am-10:00am ET / 6:00am-7:00am PT

Men's World Cup Game – 3rd Place Match

10:00am – 12:00pm ET/7:00am-9:00am PT

World Cup Today

12:00pm-12:30pm ET / 9:00am-9:30am PT

World Cup Tonight

12:00am-1:00am in ALL TIME ZONES

Sunday, July 15, 2018

World Cup Live

10:00am-11:00am ET / 7:00am-8:00am PT

Men's World Cup Game – Final

11:00am – 1:00pm ET/8:00am-10:00am PT

World Cup Today

1:00pm-2:00pm ET / 10:00am-11:00am PT

World Cup Tonight

12:00am-1:00am in ALL TIME ZONES

