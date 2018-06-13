Programming changes due to World Cup, U.S. Open

Sometimes you might find a stray bug or worm in your produce, but a dangerous black widow spider? Believe it. That was the case for Jacob Vaughn, a third-year medical student at UTMC, who bought a bunch of fresh broccoli at Kroger in Maumee, only to find a large arachnid alive and acting feisty on the vegetables. The South Toledo man said he discovered the spider while washing off the broccoli before cooking it when "the spider came out and started waving his hands. It was pret...