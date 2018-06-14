Jury convicts man for Harvey murder - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Jury convicts man for Harvey murder

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
A jury convicted a man who enlisted the help of his wife to rob and kill someone.  (Source: FOX 8 graphic) A jury convicted a man who enlisted the help of his wife to rob and kill someone.  (Source: FOX 8 graphic)
HOUMA, LA (WVUE) -

A jury convicted a man who enlisted the help of his wife to rob and kill someone. 

On Wednesday, a Jefferson Parish jury found Terrance Calloway guilty of second-degree murder in the June 2016 killing of Cordaryle Robert. 

Calloway's wife, Dana Lemar, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and received a 25-year prison sentence back in April. 

She testified that she helped lure Robert into a robbery before her husband shot him in the face and left him in a roadside drainage ditch in Harvey.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly