Jury convicts man for Harvey murder

A jury convicted a man who enlisted the help of his wife to rob and kill someone. (Source: FOX 8 graphic)

A jury convicted a man who enlisted the help of his wife to rob and kill someone.

On Wednesday, a Jefferson Parish jury found Terrance Calloway guilty of second-degree murder in the June 2016 killing of Cordaryle Robert.

Calloway's wife, Dana Lemar, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and received a 25-year prison sentence back in April.

She testified that she helped lure Robert into a robbery before her husband shot him in the face and left him in a roadside drainage ditch in Harvey.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.