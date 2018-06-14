Man sues Superdome operators

A woman with muscular dystrophy said she has trouble accessing non-obstructed seats in the Superdome. (Source: FOX 8)

A man diagnosed with muscular dystrophy filed a lawsuit against the operators of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for allegedly violating the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court on Thursday.

Shelby Bailey said he has had problems accessing seating that has an unobstructed view of the Superdome field.

