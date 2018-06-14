Man sues Superdome operators - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Man sues Superdome operators

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

A man diagnosed with muscular dystrophy filed a lawsuit against the operators of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for allegedly violating the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court on Thursday.

Shelby Bailey said he has had problems accessing seating that has an unobstructed view of the Superdome field.

The lawsuit can be seen here:

