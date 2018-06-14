Large truck fire closes Bullard Avenue - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Large truck fire closes Bullard Avenue

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
Large fire at I-10 near Read (FOX 8 Photo Large fire at I-10 near Read (FOX 8 Photo
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

From the DOTD: 

Update at 6:32 p.m.:

Update at 6:44 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly