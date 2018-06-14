QB Lance LeGendre trying to end state title drought for Easton

On this edition of FFF, we weigh in on the announcement of Lance Moore and Pierre Thomas going into the Saints Hall of Fame, dissect the World Cup coming to America, and stop at one of the best Italian restaurants in the New Orleans area. FOOTBALL The Saints Hall Of Fame announced today, Lance Moore and Pierre Thomas will be the latest inductees. I feel the timing of their elections is perfect timing. In Super Bowl 44, Moore and Thomas were both key contributors to a Saints victory...more>>
Nicholls State has announced kickoff times for this year's home schedule at John L. Guidry Stadium.more>>
Tiger pitcher Zack Hess, along with outfielders Antoine Duplantis and Zach Watson will join LSU head coach Paul Mainieri on the 2018 USA Collegiate National Team.more>>
