Another boy accuses gymnastics coach of sexual abuse

Jonathan West was already facing 10 counts of sexual battery and four counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile in Jefferson Parish. (Source: JPSO)

Jefferson Parish investigators said Thursday that another victim has come forward and accused a former gymnastics coach of sexual abuse.

Jonathan West worked out of a facility in Luling called Flipnastics. He was already facing 10 counts of sexual battery and four counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile in Jefferson Parish.

Kenner Police are also investigating West after a 10-year-old came forward earlier this month.

Investigators have alleged that the sexual abuse included fondling, oral sexual battery, showing boys sexually explicit images and asking one to send him a graphic picture.

Court records show West was arrested for aggravated rape in Orleans Parish in 2011, but that charge was ultimately refused.

West remains jailed in Gretna in lieu of bail exceeding $190,000.

