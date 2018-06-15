Marsh fire burns in New Orleans East

A marsh fire is burning in New Orleans East. Source: Bernel Davis FOX 8

A large marsh fire in eastern New Orleans lit up the sky near 1-10, off Hwy. 11 late Thursday night.

The New Orleans Fire Department responded, but determined the fire was too far away to make attempts to suppress it.

The NOFD is monitoring the fire for any potential changes in size.

