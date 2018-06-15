David: Storms around into Father's Day

Mobile user? Watch the latest FOX 8 broadcast here. You can also see our DVR option.

Daily storms, heat, and humidity are expected to continue. Storms will be most likely during the afternoon with some producing heavy rain and lots of lightning. Highs will top out near 90 degrees in the early afternoon.

An area of disturbed weather is moving across the Gulf of Mexico. Deep tropical moisture will likely move toward Texas over the weekend and will likely increase our rain chances as well. However, the heaviest rains will stay to our west. It is not expected to develop.

As a result, expect above normal storm chances to last into Sunday.

Storm coverage should decrease some at the beginning of next week with even drier weather by the end of it.

