VIDEO: Persons of interest sought in murder of father, 4-year-old in LaPlace

Cameron and Cali Mack were murdered outside their apartment in May. Source: St. John Sheriff's Department

St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying persons of interest in reference to the murders of a St. John father and his 4-year-old daughter.

Cameron and Cali Mack were shot to death May 29 near their apartment in the 100 block of Joe Parquet Circle in LaPlace.

A $5,000 Crimestoppers reward is available for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspect or suspects responsible for the shooting deaths of Cameron Mack and Cali Mack.

Anyone with information concerning the shooting that left a father and his young daughter dead are asked to come forward.

Please call the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office TIPS line at 985-359-TIPS or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. Citizens can also submit tips on the Sheriff’s Office website at http://stjohnsheriff.org/submitatip.php

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.