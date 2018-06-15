One lane open on I-610 W near Broad St. after car fire

A care fire has briefly shut down I-610 West. (FOX 8)

A car fire is briefly shutting down I-610 Friday morning.

The right lane is blocked on I-610 West at Broad Street. One lane is open to traffic.

Congestion has reached Elysian Fields Avenue.

An alternate route would be I-10 through Downtown.

