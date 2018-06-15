One lane open on I-610 W near Broad St. after car fire - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

One lane open on I-610 W near Broad St. after car fire

Written by: Kristi Coleman, Traffic Reporter
A care fire has briefly shut down I-610 West. (FOX 8) A care fire has briefly shut down I-610 West. (FOX 8)
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

A car fire is briefly shutting down I-610 Friday morning. 

The right lane is blocked on I-610 West at Broad Street. One lane is open to traffic. 

Congestion has reached Elysian Fields Avenue.

An alternate route would be I-10 through Downtown. 

