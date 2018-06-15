JP man indicted, accused of killing mother

Chad Mcavoy is accused of killing his own mother. (Source: JPSO)

A Jefferson Parish grand jury indicted a Metairie man accused of killing his mother after an argument.

Chad Mcavoy, 21, is charged with second degree murder for the death of 42-year-old Connie Mcavoy.

The sheriff's office said the victim's husband and son first told deputies they believed she committed suicide.

Investigators say Chad eventually admitted to shooting his mother in the back.

He faces a mandatory life sentence if convicted.

