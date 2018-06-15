Man, 27, convicted of sexually assaulting 8-year-old girl

New Orleans prosecutors say a 27-year-old man has been convicted of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl in her grandmother's house.
District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro's office says Alfred Ravy was convicted Thursday of sexual battery against a juvenile under age 13 and of indecent behavior with a juvenile under age 13.
The crimes carry total minimum sentences of 27 years, and up to 50 years.
A news release Thursday said the girl and an uncle were in her grandmother's house when Ravy stopped by. It says he excused himself from a conversation with the uncle, saying he was going to the bathroom, but instead went into the girl's bedroom and assaulted her.
The girl told her grandmother, her mother, and then a forensic interview. Ravy was arrested days later.
