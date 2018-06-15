5 indicted in murder of Pearl River friends

Reagan Day and Dustin Hartline were shot and killed in a carjacking gone bad. Source: St. Tammany Sheriff's Office

A grand jury indicted five people in the murder of two Pearl River friends back in February.

Jason Landry, Brittney Savell, Derrion Lemoine and Steven Olivieri each face first degree murder charges in the death's of Reagan Day and Dustin Hartline.

A fifth person, James Mitchell, is charged with accessory after the fact.

Day and Hartline went missing in February.

Investigators say the suspects tried to carjack the two friends but ended up shooting both victims in the head.

Their bodies were found three weeks later in Day's car submerged in the East Pearl River.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.