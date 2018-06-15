GRAPHIC IMAGE: Man cited after being accused of slamming kitten into ground, killing it

An Algiers man is accused of slamming a kitten into the ground, killing it. Source: Humane Society of Louisiana

WARNING: Pictures is this story may be considered graphic to some. Source: Humane Society LA

An Algiers man was cited for cruelty to animals after he was accused of slamming a kitten into the ground, resulting in its death, according to the Humane Society of Louisiana.

Thursday night David Turek, age 35, was seen picking up a black kitten outside of his residence at 3731 Herschel Street in Algiers and throwing it to the ground in front of the other residents.

Several individuals ran to the kitten and tried to render it aid, but it soon died from its injuries, according to the report.

The Humane Society said NOPD was called immediately after the incident.

After speaking to witnesses they issued Turek a citation for cruelty to animals.

The kitten's body was preserved and later turned over to the authorities to determine the exact cause of death.

"We are always surprised at the callousness of individuals and the decisions they make that they know will inflict harm or death upon an animal. We are grateful that NOPD conducted a thorough investigation and determined that Mr. Turek caused the death of this kitten," said Jeff Dorson, HSL Director. "We can only hope that Mr. Turek will learn from this tragedy and make better decisions in the future. We plan to monitor this case through the court system, to ensure that justice will prevail."

