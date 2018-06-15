Officials respond to water leak at Toulouse and North Broad

A main break mingled with gasoline in the soil from a nearby gas station. Source: NOFD

The Sewerage & Water Board, the New Orleans Fire Department and Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality are cleaning the intersection of Toulouse and North Broad streets Friday after water from a main break mingled with gasoline in the soil from a nearby gas station.

The leak has been stopped and the gas sheen has been contained with boom. S&WB's environmental team are on the scene to manage the cleanup.

A 12-inch water main broke Thursday evening in the 2700 block of Toulouse Street. S&WB crews responded to make the repair.

A smell of gasoline was detected Friday morning.

Emergency responders determined that the main break did not cause the gas leak.

Gas that had been leaking into the soil from under an adjacent gas station had mingled with the water before the leak was contained.

Water pressure to the buildings near the leak is being maintained.

Emergency responders will be on scene until the area is thoroughly cleaned. S&WB vacuum trucks will then be deployed to clean out adjacent catch basins and drain lines.

