Former U.S. attorney Eddie Jordan withdraws from case

Investigators await tests on possible drugs found in an envelope given to an inmate from onetime U.S. Attorney and former Orleans Parish D.A. Eddie Jordan.

That inmate is now identified as Nicholas McKnight.

This morning, Jordan filed a motion to withdraw from McKnight's case.

He was in criminal court for an arraignment yesterday morning on a weapons charge.

A courthouse deputy confiscated the envelope before McKnight could take it to jail.

A search of that envelope turned up what investigators suspect are illegal drugs.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.