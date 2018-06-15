JPSO seeks suspect in Metairie drug store robbery

nvestigators said the suspect entered the business, brandished a gun and demanded property from an employee. (Source: JPSO)

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspect in an armed robbery that occurred early Friday morning.

At around 12:30 a.m., JPSO deputies responded to the CVS Pharmacy at 4950 West Esplanade Avenue in Metairie. Investigators said the suspect entered the business, brandished a gun and demanded property from an employee. The employee complied, and the suspect left with an undisclosed amount of property from the store.

The suspect was captured on video surveillance. Anyone with information is asked to call the JPSO Robbery Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

