State police arrest suspects for forgery related to handguns

Louisiana State Police Detectives working for the Bureau of Investigations New Orleans Field Office have arrested two men suspected of committing Forgery and Conspiracy to Commit Forgery relating to concealed handgun permit applications in Louisiana.

Detectives uncovered the information from the December 2017 Louisiana State Police Concealed Handgun Permit Section after realizing that several initial and renewal permit applications contained forged items. Authorities have identified Annis Broussard, 54, of Slidell as a suspect.

Broussard was a NRA Certified Instructor in the Basic Pistol Course and authorities have found that Broussard issued certificates to individuals who did not actually complete the course. Further investigation provided a link to Broussard’s co-worker Derrick Jones, 47, of Waggaman was also responsible for providing notarization on the required application affidavits needed for permits.

However, Jones is not a notary and was utilizing a notary number that is not his true identity and had been previously suspended in 2015.

Broussard and Jones are charged with conspiring together to scam individuals paying $200-$300 in order to expedite their application process. Authorities discovered this scam was used nine times: for three permit renewals, five new applications, and one new application which was eventually cancelled by the client.

The five new applications have since been rejected by the Louisiana State Police Handgun Section due to arrest history within the background checks. The three renewals are currently pending revocation. Broussard’s instructor certification has since been revoked under the State of Louisiana.

Broussard is charged with Conspiracy to Commit Forgery while Jones has been charged with 27 counts of Forgery and Conspiracy to Commit Forgery.

