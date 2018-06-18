Source: Delvin Breaux headed back to CFL, signs with Hamilton Ticats

Former Saints cornerback Delvin Breaux will continue his professional football career north of the border, according to a source. Breaux has signed with the Hamilton TigerCats, the team he played with before joining the Saints.

Breaux joined his hometown Saints in 2015 and played in all 16 games. He rose to the top of the depth chart and finished the season with three interceptions. He broke his fibula in week one of the 2016 season and only played in six games that year. In training camp of 2017, Breaux was originally diagnosed with a contusion but was later discovered to have a broken fibula. Breaux missed the entire 2017 season. The misdiagnosis forced Saints officials to fire two team doctors.

Breaux visited the Patriots and Broncos this offseason but did not get a contract offer.

