VIDEO: Streetcar driver joins second line

People riding a street car in New Orleans Sunday were treated to a show from their driver. Source: Regina Wilson Facebook

Only in New Orleans!

People riding a street car in New Orleans Sunday were treated to a show from their driver.

The streetcar was stopped when a second line approached.

The driver, Ken Allemand, hopped out of the street car on St. Charles Avenue and joined in.

His dance moves were caught on camera and shared on social media.

Video of his sweet moves have been viewed almost 200,000 times.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.