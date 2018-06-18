As AG Sessions addresses sheriffs' group, protesters clash with law enforcement

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a triple shooting in New Orleans East early Saturday morning.more>>
Two New Orleans police officers were punched with closed fists and kicked in the groin Saturday night after one of the officers tried to break up a "disturbance" on Bourbon Street, according to a report by our partners NOLA.com | The Times Picayune.more>>
The latest weather forecast from Your Weather Authority.more>>
A pedestrian was struck in the French Quarter Wednesday morning.more>>
The Kenner City Council has scheduled a meeting for Thursday to take up a resolution urging the Jefferson Parish School Board to maintain it's ban on Parish President Mike Yenni.more>>
Trump signs executive order to keep families together at border, says 'zero-tolerance' prosecution policy will continue.more>>
It involves a woman being dragged from the front seat of a car. And it involves an officer having her hair cut in order to break free of the suspect’s grip.more>>
A Bladen County woman is upset about the way her handicapped brother was treated after he was forced to relinquish his seat prior to a high school graduation ceremony last Friday.more>>
It's the kind of picture you might expect to see come out of the Amazon or from the Nile River, not Bay Village, Ohio.more>>
Parents say a family spent valuable bonding time with the wrong newborn, including taking photos with him.more>>
The toddler who was found dead on a Galveston beach has been identified.more>>
A Stone County man charged with murdering his mother admitted to reporters that he killed her. But that shocking admission pales in comparison to what he told authorities on the day he was arrested.more>>
The man who tried to entice a 15-year-old boy with chicken Alfredo and Sprite in exchange for sex will serve a week in a Mahoning County jail cell.more>>
Video shows almost a dozen parents erupt into a fight at a girls' softball tournament.more>>
