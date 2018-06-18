Mandeville police investigating armed robbery at bank

The Mandeville Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a bank.

According to police, a man walked into the Florida Parishes Bank in the 2900 block of Highway 190, Monday just before 2 p.m. The suspect, who was armed with a semiautomatic handgun, left the bank with an unknown amount of money and a bank employee's car.

Officers found the car a shot time later in a parking lot. St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Deputies and STPSO K-9's assisted with the search of the area near where the car was found, but authorities could not locate the subject.

Police continue to investigate the robbery. If you have any information that could assist police in this case, you are asked to call the Mandeville Police Department at 985-626-9711 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

