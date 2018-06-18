STPSO: Ex-law enforcement officer arrested for sexual battery, obscenity

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s detectives have arrested a former law enforcement officer for sexual battery and other charges.

On June 12, deputies responded to a home in the Mandeville area after a woman reported that she had been sexually battered by an unknown male, later identified as 42-year-old Gerald Yates.

The woman told deputies that around 2 p.m., she saw a vehicle repeatedly drive past her home while she was working in her yard. Eventually, the driver stopped and got out of his vehicle.

Investigators said Yates and the woman engaged in conversation for a short time before going inside the garage, where the victim said she was inappropriately touched beneath her clothing by Yates as he made lewd comments.

Investigators said that the woman demanded that Yates stop and leave, but he allegedly grabbed her arm to prevent her from exiting the garage. The victim was able to break free, and as she fled, she saw Yates with his pants down around his ankles, exposing himself.

After the woman told Yates she was expecting family to arrive, he pulled his pants up, left the garage and stood in the front yard, where he remained for several minutes until one of the woman's relatives show up, according to investigators. He eventually left in his vehicle.

Following an investigation, a warrant was issued through the 22nd Judicial Court for Yates, who was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on charges of misdemeanor sexual battery, simple battery and obscenity.

Yates was most recently employed as a Correctional Officer with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office where he resigned his position while under investigation. Yates had been previously employed and subsequently terminated from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office for violating departmental policy, where he worked as a court security and criminal patrol deputy from 2007 to 2009.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.