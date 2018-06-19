Marrero double shooting victims identified - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Marrero double shooting victims identified

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
JPSO deputies investigate scene of double shooting in Marrero (Source: FOX 8) JPSO deputies investigate scene of double shooting in Marrero (Source: FOX 8)
MARRERO, LA (WVUE) -

Jefferson Parish deputies are on the scene of a double shooting. It happened early Tuesday morning in the 6200 block of 6th Avenue in Marrero.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, Damond Taylor, 41, was pronounced dead, and Shawn Coofer, 31, is listed in critical condition.

Deputies said gunfire rang out inside a home, but both victims were able to make it out of the house before they collapsed. 

