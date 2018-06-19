Shelby: Passing rain around today

Mobile user? Watch the latest FOX 8 broadcast here. You can also see our DVR option.

We're off to another extremely muggy start with a few showers around. Scattered showers will be possible through the morning hours with spotty storms this afternoon. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected with highs topping out in the upper 80s.

The Gulf disturbance we've been tracking has moved inland well to our west. It will bring torrential rains to southeastern portions of Texas over the next couple of days. As that system continues moving west, high pressure will build into our area and decrease our rain chances.

Spotty storms are possible each day for the rest of the work week as highs climb into the low 90s. By the weekend it will be mostly dry and hot with just a stray storm.

For updates on the go, download the FOX 8 Weather App or call our Delta World Tire Weather Phone at 504-500-2888.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.