Woman shot in New Orleans East

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Monday in New Orleans East.

A call reporting an adult female suffering from a gunshot wound was received around 7:20 p.m, according to Public Information Officer Gary Scheets.

Scheets said initial reports indicate the incident happened in the 4900 block of Camelot Drive.

The victim later arrived at local hospital.

No further information is currently available.

