NOPD investigating homicide on Galvez Street

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the 3000 block of North Galvez Street.

On Monday NOPD officers responded to a call of a victim lying unresponsive inside of a vacant house.

When they arrived they found one adult male victim inside the residence suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the report. The victim was pronounced dead on scene by EMS.

During the investigation, officers learned that the landlord was coming to do maintenance on the property when he discovered the victim inside the residence, according to the report.

Investigators are currently in the process of gathering information that will help them identify a person(s) responsible for this incident, as well as a motive.

The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will determine the official cause of death and release the victim's name, upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

Sergeant Robert Barrere of the Homicide Unit is leading the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300. Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

