Town Hall scheduled for Ochsner rezoning proposal

JEFFERSON PARISH, LA (WVUE) -

Residents worried about the future of their homes because of a proposed Ochsner Hospital expansion can voice their concerns Tuesday night. 

According to a report by our partners NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune, a town hall has been scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the Yenni building. 

Ochsner Hospital in Old Jefferson is seeking parish approval to rezone nearly 1.5 acres of land from residential areas to a hospital medical district.

The hospital's goal is to demolish homes and construct a parking lot. 

