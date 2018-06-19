Town Hall scheduled for Ochsner rezoning proposal

Residents worried about the future of their homes because of a proposed Ochsner Hospital expansion can voice their concerns Tuesday night. (Source: WVUE Photo)

Residents worried about the future of their homes because of a proposed Ochsner Hospital expansion can voice their concerns Tuesday night.

According to a report by our partners NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune, a town hall has been scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the Yenni building.

Ochsner Hospital in Old Jefferson is seeking parish approval to rezone nearly 1.5 acres of land from residential areas to a hospital medical district.

The hospital's goal is to demolish homes and construct a parking lot.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.