Potential jurors turned away from Orleans criminal court because of no air conditioning

Orleans Parish Criminal Court turned away potential jurors after the air conditioning went out. (FOX 8 FILE)

Potential jurors at Orleans Criminal Court are being turned away.

The air conditioning was not working Tuesday, and there was also no running water. Potential jurors were sent home and told to return on their next scheduled day of service.

Two trials were already underway when the air conditioning went out. Those jurors are expected to return for service once repairs are made.

The judicial administrator Rob Kazik said that repairs are underway to fix a broken water main.

Kazik anticipates criminal court reopening by 10 a.m.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.