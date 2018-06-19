Man in hospital gown stole SUV in Treme, report says

A man in a hospital gown stole an SUV in the Treme neighborhood of New Orleans on Friday (June 5). Authorities seek the public's help in identifying and locating him. Source: NOLA.com

A man in a hospital gown is accused of stealing an SUV in the Treme neighborhood of New Orleans, according to a report by our partners NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune.

Authorities are currently trying to identify him.

NOPD said the theft happened around 4:50 p.m. Friday at a gas station in the 1500 block of Esplanade Avenue, between North Robertson Street and North Claiborne Avenue, according to the report.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact First District detectives at 504-658-6010 or call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

