FOX 8, Lee Zurik earn two national Edward R. Murrow awards

WVUE FOX 8 News received one of the nation's top journalism honors by winning two National Edward R. Murrow awards.

The Radio Television Digital News Association, which hands out the prestigious awards, made the announcement Tuesday morning. The RTDNA recognized two of Lee Zurik's investigations as some of the best work in the country.

The first winning entry was Lee Zurik and the FOX 8 Investigative team’s reporting for the “State of Unrest” series.

Zurik and the rest of the team conducted an extensive, year-long series of reports focused on mismanagement and corruption within the Louisiana State Police.

"State of Unrest" was also recently honored with an IRE award.

The second winning entry was for Continuing Coverage with the series “Cracking the Code,” which was in partnership with NOLA.com | The Times Picayune.

The joint investigation by FOX 8, NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune and ClearHealthCosts launched in April 2017, and followed a months-long investigation into local health-care pricing.

The project helped consumers navigate the often-frustrating world of medical pricing and explored ways providers, insurers and regulators can improve the system.

This investigation was also nominated for a 2018 Peabody Award, one of the most prestigious awards for broadcast, electronic media and storytelling.

“We are proud to be recognized with such a prestigious award for two extremely impactful investigations, “ said FOX 8 News Director Mikel Schaefer. “These series are serious commitments to inform the public and our team has worked very hard to accomplish this. We are humbled to be honored for our work with NOLA.com/The Times Picayune and our partnership has strived to serve the public at the highest levels.”

FOX 8 has won 14 National Murrow awards in the last eight years. FOX 8 has been also been honored with eight regional Edward. R Murrow Awards, including the prestigious Overall Excellence Award.

A list of all the National Edward R. Murrow winners can be found here.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.