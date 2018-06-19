Nicondra: Passing rain around today

Mobile user? Watch the latest FOX 8 broadcast here. You can also see our DVR option.

Another grey start, but not as many storms around as there were on Monday. It's muggy once again and we will continue to have scattered storms through the afternoon. Otherwise look for partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs topping out in the low 90s, upper 80s for those that get storms at just the right time.

The Gulf disturbance we've been tracking is inland well to our west, but still dragging moisture north with it's circulation. It will bring torrential rains to southeastern portions of Texas over the next couple of days. As that system continues moving west, high pressure will build into our area and decrease our rain chances.

Spotty storms are possible each day for the rest of the work week as highs climb into the low 90s. By the weekend it will be mostly dry and hot with just a stray storm.

