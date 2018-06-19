Police: Drunk man driving 18-wheeler damages property during hit-and-run

Damien Porter was charged with hit-and-run, DWI and other charges in Houma. Source: Houma Police

A Houma man has been charged with drunk driving after he damaged property in a neighborhood after a hit-and-run.

According to a news release issued by the Houma Police Department, officers responded to the area of West Street in reference to the reckless operation of an eighteen wheeler towing a large box trailer which committed a hit and run.

When officers arrived on scene, they found damage to a fire hydrant on Isabelle Street. A stop sign, street sign and a fence were also damaged on East Street.

The truck, driven by Damien Porter, 35, then traveled down East Street and the driver parked the truck behind Wal-Mart which is located at 933 Grand Caillou Road, according to police.

Officers said he showed obvious signs of impairment and could smell a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his person.

Officers attempted to administer both a field sobriety test and a breathalyzer but he refused to participate in any testing.

At that point a search warrant was obtained for his blood and the results are pending with the Louisiana State Police.

Porter was transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex and was charged with First Offense DWI, weight restrictions on certain street, and hit and run.

