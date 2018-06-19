FBI investigating bank robbery in Gentilly

Live video from FOX 8 Live is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When FOX 8 Live is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

This suspect is being sought for a bank robbery in Gentilly. Source: FBI

The FBI is investigating a bank robbery in Gentilly.

The robbery happened Tuesday at the Chase Bank on Chef Menteur Highway near Louisa at 9:45 a.m.

According to the FBI, the man entered the Chase Bank, approached the teller, and presented a note demanding money.

After attempting to obtain the money, the robber fled the bank on foot, according to the news release issued by FBI.

