Warren Easton's secondary is safe with Chester Kimbrough patroll - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Warren Easton's secondary is safe with Chester Kimbrough patrolling it

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
Connect
Chester Kimbrough will be a senior at Warren Easton this fall. Source: FOX 8 Chester Kimbrough will be a senior at Warren Easton this fall. Source: FOX 8
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

Many quarterbacks have learned the hard way, some just need reminding, don't throw at Chester Kimbrough. The four-star cornerback out of Warren Easton is a ball-hawk, and a leader of the Eagle defense.

"He comes to practice every day, he comes to workouts like he's the man. He's a lockdown cornerback. His work ethic is pretty much unmatched. He just wants to be the best. He works like he wants to be the best," said Easton Head Coach Jerry Phillips.

Kimbrough is intense, a lock-down corner, and a wide receivers worst nightmare thanks to a little trash talk. 

"Every time, every time, 24/7. If he make a play on me, I say you ain't going to do it again. You ain't going to do it again," said Easton cornerback Chester Kimbrough.

Alabama, Florida, and Georgia are a few of the schools trying to lock in Kimbrough. He's ranked one of the top ten recruits in the state according to Rivals.

"I talked to Coach Saban like three weeks ago. I went to the camp up there. I balled out as usual," said Kimbrough.

"Because he's a technician. He's good at what he does. Plus, he's long and rangy. They're going to put that weight on him when he goes to campus. The kid, he does it all," said Phillips.

Kimbrough won't commit until National Signing Day next February. 

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Koy Moore is ready to be the next great receiver at Rummel

    Koy Moore is ready to be the next great receiver at Rummel

    Koy Moore will be a junior this fall for Rummel. Source: Nola.comKoy Moore will be a junior this fall for Rummel. Source: Nola.com
    Koy Moore will be a junior this fall for Rummel. Source: Nola.comKoy Moore will be a junior this fall for Rummel. Source: Nola.com
    Ja'Marr Chase was one of the best receivers to come out of Rummel, but now he's at LSU. No worries, the Raiders still have four-star receiver Koy Moore. "He taught me a lot on my routes. High-point the ball, because you see he's real good at that. He taught me stuff like that. I taught him some things, we teach each other to get better," said Rummel receiver Koy Moore. "He's picked up where Ja'Marr left off. Meaning, he's got an unbelievable work ethic. When he c...more>>
    Ja'Marr Chase was one of the best receivers to come out of Rummel, but now he's at LSU. No worries, the Raiders still have four-star receiver Koy Moore. "He taught me a lot on my routes. High-point the ball, because you see he's real good at that. He taught me stuff like that. I taught him some things, we teach each other to get better," said Rummel receiver Koy Moore. "He's picked up where Ja'Marr left off. Meaning, he's got an unbelievable work ethic. When he c...more>>

  • Nation's No. 1 prospect headed to LSU

    Nation's No. 1 prospect headed to LSU

    Derek Stingley Jr., the nation's No. 1 prospect and defensive back, announced his commitment to LSU on Wednesday.

    more>>

    Derek Stingley Jr., the nation's No. 1 prospect and defensive back, announced his commitment to LSU on Wednesday.

    more>>

  • Pelican fan uses billboard urging LeBron to sign with the Pelicans

    Pelican fan uses billboard urging LeBron to sign with the Pelicans

    Hey, it doesn't hurt to to at least try. A fan of the Pelicans paid for a sign urging LeBron James to join the Pelicans. 

    more>>

    Hey, it doesn't hurt to to at least try. A fan of the Pelicans paid for a sign urging LeBron James to join the Pelicans. 

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly