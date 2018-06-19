Warren Easton's secondary is safe with Chester Kimbrough patrolling it

Many quarterbacks have learned the hard way, some just need reminding, don't throw at Chester Kimbrough. The four-star cornerback out of Warren Easton is a ball-hawk, and a leader of the Eagle defense.

"He comes to practice every day, he comes to workouts like he's the man. He's a lockdown cornerback. His work ethic is pretty much unmatched. He just wants to be the best. He works like he wants to be the best," said Easton Head Coach Jerry Phillips.

Kimbrough is intense, a lock-down corner, and a wide receivers worst nightmare thanks to a little trash talk.

"Every time, every time, 24/7. If he make a play on me, I say you ain't going to do it again. You ain't going to do it again," said Easton cornerback Chester Kimbrough.

Alabama, Florida, and Georgia are a few of the schools trying to lock in Kimbrough. He's ranked one of the top ten recruits in the state according to Rivals.

"I talked to Coach Saban like three weeks ago. I went to the camp up there. I balled out as usual," said Kimbrough.

"Because he's a technician. He's good at what he does. Plus, he's long and rangy. They're going to put that weight on him when he goes to campus. The kid, he does it all," said Phillips.

Kimbrough won't commit until National Signing Day next February.

