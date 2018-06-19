Billboard telling 'liberals' to leave Texas gains attention on social media

Billboard telling 'liberals' to drive past Texas gains attention on social media (Source: Kyle Mccallie)

A billboard off of I-40 has quickly garnered attention on social media for its political message.

The billboard says, "Liberals, Please continue on I-40 until you have left our GREAT STATE OF TEXAS."

You can see the sign near Vega, Texas, a town around 30 miles west of Amarillo.

Just one picture of the billboard has thousands of likes, shares and comments.

