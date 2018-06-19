Billboard telling 'liberals' to leave Texas gains attention on s - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Billboard telling 'liberals' to leave Texas gains attention on social media

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Manager
VEGA, TX (KFDA) -

A billboard off of I-40 has quickly garnered attention on social media for its political message. 

The billboard says, "Liberals, Please continue on I-40 until you have left our GREAT STATE OF TEXAS." 

You can see the sign near Vega, Texas, a town around 30 miles west of Amarillo. 

Just one picture of the billboard has thousands of likes, shares and comments. 

