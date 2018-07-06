Tiffany Wong joins FOX 8 from the Golden State, and is excited to report in one of the most unique cities in the world.
She was born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia before she moved to the west coast. Her parents lived in Slidell for several years, and her dad's paintings hung in a gallery on Royal Street.
Tiffany double majored in Film and Media Studies and Global Studies at the University of California, Santa Barbara, while she also interned at the local station, KEYT. She learned assignment desk duties during the week, and shadowed a reporter on the weekends. During her senior year, she was hired as an editor and audio operator for the morning shows.
Immediately after earning her Bachelor's Degree, she accepted a Multimedia Journalist position in Redding, CA where she reported on politics, crime, trials, and shared stories of those who lost everything to wildfires.
Tiffany knew FOX 8 would be a perfect fit after her first visit to New Orleans. She’s excited to become a local and share your story. Feel free to send ideas her way at Twong@fox8live.com.