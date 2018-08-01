Katherine Mozzone

In 2014, Katherine moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico to be a multi-media journalist for KRQE News 13. She filled in on the anchor desk and was a morning reporter for what became an award-winning broadcast. While in Albuquerque, Katherine continued to cover devastating wildfires and weather events. She also did a number of investigative stories surrounding law enforcement and reported on the Department of Justice's investigation into the Albuquerque Police Department's excessive use of force.