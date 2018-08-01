NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Katherine Mozzone joined the FOX 8 team as the weekend evening anchor and a general assignment reporter. She’s thrilled to be back in the Big Easy after attending the summer semester at Loyola University in 2003.
Born in Oklahoma and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, Katherine graduated from the Grady College of Journalism at The University of Georgia in 2008. While in attendance, she studied Shakespeare abroad at The University of Oxford in the United Kingdom. Her senior year, Katherine was selected as a student judge for the Peabody Awards.
Katherine gained television experience as an intern at NBC 4 in Washington, D.C. while studying at The George Washington University. She stayed to work on the production side of TV news at NBC News Channel on Capitol Hill. Katherine also engaged in local, D.C. politics and freelance video journalism before heading West.
In 2011, Katherine began her TV news career in Bozeman, Montana as a multi-media journalist and fill-in, evening anchor at KTVM 6 NBC Montana. There, she focused on weather, wildlife and conservation issues. Katherine covered a number of wildfires and received an E.B. Craney Award in 2013 for her piece on the Bear Trap II Fire. While working in Big Sky Country, Katherine forged her love for the outdoors, becoming an avid skier, hiker and mountain biker.
In 2014, Katherine moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico to be a multi-media journalist for KRQE News 13. She filled in on the anchor desk and was a morning reporter for what became an award-winning broadcast. While in Albuquerque, Katherine continued to cover devastating wildfires and weather events. She also did a number of investigative stories surrounding law enforcement and reported on the Department of Justice's investigation into the Albuquerque Police Department's excessive use of force.
Eager to return to the South, Katherine moved to New Orleans in September 2017 to begin her tenure at FOX 8. She feels privileged to cover issues important to Louisianans.
When Katherine's not on assignment, she enjoys the outdoors, live music, dancing and New Orleans cuisine. She is an advocate for the protection of animals and has supported organizations that help people living with HIV/AIDS.