Amanda Roberts

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Amanda is incredibly excited be a part of the Fox 8 News team.
Amanda is a Nashville, Tennessee native with strong ties to the New England North; she’s now happy to have made it to what her family and friends refer to as the “Deep South”.
Amanda attended Boston University and graduated with a degree in Communications with a focus in Film & TV and a minor in Spanish. She worked hard in various directing and editing capacities on the longest-running student-run, student-directed, student-produced soap opera, Baystate. On set she honed her camera and editing abilities but was eager to get back into news. After interning for the Boston Red Sox, Amanda started an internship at the Boston NBC-affiliate, WHDH. There she learned the inner-workings of a newsroom and made it her career-path.
For her first broadcasting job out of college, Amanda joined the NBC-affiliate, WPSD in Paducah, Kentucky. She was hired as an associate producer to work behind the scenes, and quickly worked her way up to an on-camera position as a reporter and eventually anchor. There she covered several severe weather events, court cases, and breaking news stories.
She was recognized twice as Best Reporter by Kentucky AP, and earned recognition for her breaking news, enterprise, and investigative news stories including pieces investigating the state police and business owners later convicted of theft and fraud.
On her off days Amanda loves spending time with her rescue beagle, Sammy, grabbing a cup of coffee, or trying all the food New Orleans has to offer.