Amanda Roberts

Amanda attended Boston University and graduated with a degree in Communications with a focus in Film & TV and a minor in Spanish. She worked hard in various directing and editing capacities on the longest-running student-run, student-directed, student-produced soap opera, Baystate. On set she honed her camera and editing abilities but was eager to get back into news. After interning for the Boston Red Sox, Amanda started an internship at the Boston NBC-affiliate, WHDH. There she learned the inner-workings of a newsroom and made it her career-path.