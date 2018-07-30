FOX 8 promises to bring you more local news

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With the outstanding success of FOX 8's morning news program, the "FOX 8 Morning Edition", FOX 8 is proud to announce a one-hour expansion of the show. FOX 8 Morning Edition at 9 a.m., will be added to the FOX 8 morning line-up starting September 10. With the addition, FOX 8 will be providing five and a half hours of continuous local news weather and sports every weekday morning.
"It's obvious, our viewers want more local news in the mornings, and we're the only local station to make that a reality", said Vice President and General Manager Tim Ingram. "We've been very clear, it's our responsibility as broadcasters and stewards of the local airwaves to provide our viewers with important news and information where they want to receive it."
With the addition of FOX 8 Morning Edition at 9am, FOX 8 will be producing 10 hours of local news, weather, traffic and sports every weekday. "Providing quality news, weather and information to our viewers is our biggest priority," said News Director Mikel Schaefer. "We couldn't be more proud of expanding our morning news to provide even more of the local content our viewers want and need."
FOX 8 Morning Edition at 9am will continue to deliver the key elements morning viewers traditionally look for when watching morning news; the latest updates on local and national breaking news stories, local weather, local traffic and community affairs, plus local and national entertainment stories.
FOX 8 Morning Edition is anchored by John Snell, Nancy Parker, Meteorologist Shelby Latino, Meg Gatto, Rob Krieger and Local First Traffic from Kristi Coleman.