Gray Television stations partner with Salvation Army to ‘Lift Up Louisiana’ for Hurricane Ida relief efforts

A pressure caught fire, igniting a blaze in the Superdome's gutter tub on the roof, officials...
WATCH: Pressure washer caught fire, ignited Superdome roof; 1 injured

This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
FBI: Coroner identifies remains as Gabby Petito

Entergy New Orleans floats plans to escape City Council oversight

Updated: 5 hours ago
By Mykal Vincent
“It is obvious that we have reached a critical juncture in our relationship with the City Council,”

2 Louisiana men arrested for failing to comply with Hawaii’s traveler rules

Updated: 54 minutes ago
By HNN Staff
They are currently being held at the Oahu Community Correctional Center.

Orleans DA’s office says Cardell Hayes will be retried for Will Smith shooting death, but date uncertain

Updated: 3 hours ago
By Ken Daley
The Orleans Parish District Attorney's office told a judge Tuesday (Sept. 21) that it will re-try Cardell Hayes for the fatal shooting of former Saints star Will Smith.

Family still looking for answers after hurricane eclipses pleas for help in Algiers hit and run case

Updated: 18 hours ago
By Kaitlin Rust
The driver never stopped and the hurricane hit, now, more than three weeks later, his family is no closer to finding the person behind the wheel.

Rapper JayDaYoungan arrested as accessory in Roseland Trail Ride Murder, Tangipahoa sheriff says

Updated: 20 hours ago
By Jesse Brooks
Public Information Officer Dawn Panepinto said Javoris Scott, 23, a native of Bogalusa, was arrested and booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail in Amite on Thurs., Sept. 16, and released on a bond set at $175,000 today.

DSNAP phone issues said to be solved; applications, interviews continue all week

Updated: 23 hours ago
By Sabrina Wilson
The state has solved phone issues related to Hurricane Ida victims calling to apply for and be interviewed for DSNAP benefits.
Saints had a rough day at the office in Charlotte
Massive 18-wheeler fire shuts down Spillway for second time Monday

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:34 PM CDT
By Mykal Vincent
Driving into New Orleans has been a challenge Monday.

Entergy’s ‘gross negligence’ plunged southeast Louisiana into darkness, lawsuit claims

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 2:25 PM CDT
By Natasha Robin and Mykal Vincent
Attorneys say Entergy knew of deficiencies in their infrastructure yet failed to act upon them.

FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend

Updated: 20 hours ago
By CURT ANDERSON
The FBI’s Tampa office said in a tweet that it was serving a search warrant, and local media reported that 23-year-old Brian Laundrie’s parents were seen getting into a police vehicle outside the home. Agents would not comment further.

‘It’s like a nightmare that we can’t wake up from’: Family mourns Alabama lineman killed in Baton Rouge crash

Updated: 22 hours ago
By Perry Robinson
An Alabama family is mourning after a lineman died in a car crash in Baton Rouge on Sunday, Sept. 19.

Man threatens to shoot Mayor Cantrell over trash complaints, NOPD says

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 1:06 PM CDT
By Ken Daley
A New Orleans man was arrested Sunday (Sept. 19) after threatening to shoot Mayor LaToya Cantrell over trash collection complaints.

St. Tammany deputies rescue Florida woman allegedly kidnapped to Covington by arrested boyfriend

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 7:01 AM CDT
By Ken Daley
St. Tammany Parish deputies arrested a man who allegedly kidnapped his girlfriend from Florida before bringing her to Covington.

Overtime Podcast #253 - Panthers Dominate Saints in Carolina

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 8:01 AM CDT
By Chris Hagan
Sean Fazende and Chris Hagan discuss what went wrong in Carolina.

Men take vehicle with ‘free car’ sign, find body in trunk

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:44 AM CDT
By WLBT.com Staff and Gray News staff
Two men found the car in Byram, Mississippi, with a “free car” sign on it and the key inside.

Police: 2 shot at Virginia high school, suspect in custody

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT
By Associated Press
Newport News police Chief Steve Drew said Monday that one victim at Heritage High School was shot in the face and the other in the leg.

Local businesses, agencies, and residents continue supply donations for areas hard-hit by Ida

Updated: Sep. 19, 2021 at 10:17 PM CDT
By Amanda Roberts
Owner, Scott Wood says since connecting with area agencies and businesses, teams are constantly driving to deliver the changing needs and supplies to the bayou parishes hard hit by Hurricane Ida.

DSNAP registration opens for families impacted by Hurricane Ida

Updated: Sep. 19, 2021 at 7:22 PM CDT
By Marchaund Jones
Starting Monday, September 20, the first round of families impacted by Hurricane Ida can register to get help through DSNAP.

By the numbers: Saints offense hits some historic lows in loss to Carolina

Updated: Sep. 19, 2021 at 6:37 PM CDT
By Chris Hagan
The Saints offense never found a rhythm against the Panthers.

First Carnival cruise sets sail from New Orleans since March 2020

Updated: Sep. 19, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT
By Josh Roberson
Carnival Cruise Line on Sunday (Sept. 19) became the first cruise line to resume guest operations from New Orleans when Carnival Glory departed on a seven-day cruise to The Bahamas.

Triple shooting on Tulane Avenue leaves 1 man dead, NOPD says

Updated: Sep. 19, 2021 at 8:11 AM CDT
By Ken Daley
A triple shooting early Sunday (Sept. 19) in the 3900 block of Tulane Avenue left one man dead, New Orleans police said

Man, 60, critically injured after being dragged for blocks in Gentilly domestic incident, NOPD says

Updated: Sep. 19, 2021 at 9:46 AM CDT
By Ken Daley
A 60-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition Saturday (Sept. 19) after a domestic relation struck him with a car and dragged him for several blocks in Gentilly, New Orleans police said.

Fans jovial over concerts returning post pandemic and hurricane

Updated: Sep. 18, 2021 at 10:47 PM CDT
By Amanda Roberts
Hurricane Ida added onto the stressors of the pandemic which had fans wondering about their Eric Clapton tickets.

NOLA residents hold “trash parade” to protest garbage collection issues

Updated: Sep. 18, 2021 at 1:23 PM CDT
By Josh Roberson
At the corner of Elysian Fields & St. Claude on Saturday, hundreds of protesters turned up to protest the recent issues surrounding the cities trash collection.

Flood advisory issued for parts of Orleans, Jefferson parishes through Saturday afternoon

Updated: Sep. 18, 2021 at 12:16 PM CDT
By Ken Daley
A flood advisory has been issued for portions of Orleans and Jefferson parishes through mid-afternoon Saturday, Sept. 18

Tensions high: Council members, Cantrell administration have contentious meeting over delayed trash pickup

Updated: Sep. 17, 2021 at 6:04 PM CDT
By Rilwan Balogun
Frustrated neighbors and council members demand answers about delayed garbage collection across New Orleans.

HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge tours New Orleans area hurricane damage

Updated: Sep. 17, 2021 at 8:11 PM CDT
By Sabrina Wilson
HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge toured some areas of New Orleans on Friday. She said HUD and the rest of the Biden administration are committed to helping the state recover from the devastation caused by Hurricane Ida.

Teachers and parents hoping for state to waive required instructional school minutes following Ida

Updated: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:29 PM CDT
By Amanda Roberts
Hurricane Ida’s damage means students in 42 Jefferson Parish schools will not go back to class until October 1. The district is trying to find a way to remedy the required 63,720 minutes of instructional school time.

Owner of nursing homes involved in warehouse evacuation plans to appeal license revocation

Updated: Sep. 17, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT
By Lee Zurik and Cody Lillich
Bob Dean, the owner of seven nursing homes that evacuated more than 800 residents to a warehouse ahead of Hurricane Ida, plans to appeal the state’s decision to revoke the licenses for the facilities, his attorney said Friday.