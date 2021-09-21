Public Information Officer Dawn Panepinto said Javoris Scott, 23, a native of Bogalusa, was arrested and booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail in Amite on Thurs., Sept. 16, and released on a bond set at $175,000 today.
The FBI’s Tampa office said in a tweet that it was serving a search warrant, and local media reported that 23-year-old Brian Laundrie’s parents were seen getting into a police vehicle outside the home. Agents would not comment further.
HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge toured some areas of New Orleans on Friday. She said HUD and the rest of the Biden administration are committed to helping the state recover from the devastation caused by Hurricane Ida.
Hurricane Ida’s damage means students in 42 Jefferson Parish schools will not go back to class until October 1. The district is trying to find a way to remedy the required 63,720 minutes of instructional school time.
Bob Dean, the owner of seven nursing homes that evacuated more than 800 residents to a warehouse ahead of Hurricane Ida, plans to appeal the state’s decision to revoke the licenses for the facilities, his attorney said Friday.