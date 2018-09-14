WVUE Internship Information

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - WVUE FOX 8 internship is designed for students interested in careers in TV broadcasting. The objective is to provide (for registered junior and senior college students and graduate students) with hands-on real world experience in the industry. Students will gain knowledge and experience in a variety of functions in News, Marketing or Sales.
News: Students will observe the day-to-day operations of a fast-paced news environment. An internship with the news department will involve observing the news staff in the news gathering process. This internship may include field experience with news reporters and photographers to observe story development and interview skills during developing stories. In addition, may observe the Operation/Production side of the news department by learning the responsibilities and job requirements for Directors, Technical Directors Chyron/ Audio Operators, Studio Technicians and Floor Directors. Students will also observe studio and control room crews during the mornings and evenings newscasts.
Marketing: Students in marketing will gain experience in market research, promotional campaigns, on-air contesting, social media, public relations, sales and major event production. Under production and programming, students will gain experience in basic commercial production/editing, copy writing, voice work, video content, market research public relations and in-studio participation.
Sales: Students interested in the sales arena will learn to use effective tools when selling television and digital advertising. In addition will learn to develop presentation materials, read rating books, research relevant market competitors and assist in the production of effective sales pitches. Students will accompany sales management and Media Sales Consultants and Digital Sales Specialist on sales calls. After a semester in the Sales Department a student will have a strong understanding of what it takes to sell and exactly how it is done!
Internship Application Deadlines:
- Spring – November 20th
- Summer – April 26th
- Fall - August 31st
Qualified applicants must provide an official letter from an accredited college or university confirming that he/she will receive course credit if selected for our internship program.
All internships require a minimum of 15 hours per week for 8 weeks.
Applicants must also submit an essay in 250 words or less answering the following questions:
- Detail how your background/coursework will contribute to this department and what you wish to gain from this internship?
- Applicant should email the application to: wvueinterns@fox8live.com
- Cover letter stating which term (i.e. Fall, Spring, Summer Semester/Quarter) he/she would like to participate
- Resume
- Course credit confirmation letter
- Essay
