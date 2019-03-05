Autopsy results released for teen that died at Tangipahoa Parish Jail

AMITE, LA (WAFB) - The Jefferson Parish Coroner has released autopsy results in the death of a teen with a history of asthma at the Tangipahoa Parish Jail.
According to Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards, Charles Williams, 17, was having difficulty breathing around 8:46 a.m. on Tuesday, March 5. Jail staff and an on-duty nurse provided aid and performed CPR until first responders arrived and assisted to no avail.
The autopsy report determined Williams died of natural causes, according to Sheriff Edwards.
Williams disclosed a history of asthma and was recently transported from the jail to a hospital for treatment for an allergic reaction, but was released back into the custody of the prison.
Williams was being held on four counts of attempted second-degree murder by the Hammond Police Department and was arrested on January 29, 2019.
The investigation is ongoing.
