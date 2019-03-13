Heart of Louisiana: Amede Ardoin

"He was playing at a dance and he asked someone to give him a rag to wipe his face and a white woman, without hesitation, opened her purse and handed him a handkerchief. There were two white racist men there who declared on that day he would never perform again and they followed him home that night and beat him. The story goes that they rolled over his head and neck with a Model A Ford and thought they had killed him," said Bourque.