Dad defies the odds because of his daughter

“When I was diagnosed, I was fortunate enough to get treatment close to home,” he said. “I didn’t have to travel to St. Jude, even though that was an option. And I know that was just a huge relief for my family. There’s so much stuff going on when your child is diagnosed with something so devastating, but then having to factor in all the travel and the expenses that are related to that, I really wanted that to be the focus of this fundraising, so that’s why I chose this fund.”