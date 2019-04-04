Nephew indicted on murder charge after hitting uncle with bat

Jonathan Herrell, DOB: 5/24/1994
By Kevin Foster and Rachael Thomas | March 30, 2019 at 9:14 PM CDT - Updated June 17 at 3:40 PM

LIVINGSTON, LA (WAFB) - A Livingston man has been indicted on a second degree murder charge after reportedly beating his uncle to death with a baseball bat in March.

On Monday, June 17, Jonathan Herrell, 24, was indicted. Arraignment is scheduled for June 19, with a preliminary exam schedule for July 18.

Officials with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office say Tommy Herrell, 60, was taken to a hospital with head wounds in serious condition on Saturday, March 30. A verbal altercation between Herrell and his nephew, Jonathan, turned violent when Jonathan reportedly hit his uncle in the head with a bat.

Tommy died April 2 from injuries sustained in the dispute.

